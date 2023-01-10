JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 8%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04. Approximately 41,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,256,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth $14,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 555.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after buying an additional 252,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JinkoSolar by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

