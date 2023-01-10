Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 11,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,849,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,688.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,215 shares of company stock valued at $162,204 over the last three months. 51.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

