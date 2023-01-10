John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 54,975 shares.The stock last traded at $81.55 and had previously closed at $81.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 5.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 111.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

