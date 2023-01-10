Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th.

Johnson Outdoors has raised its dividend by an average of 25.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.1 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $683.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $92.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

