JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $78.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $78.58.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.