JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Holdings Boosted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 583,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 7.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

