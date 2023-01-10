Kadena (KDA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $205.11 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $205.11 million and $5.10 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00005534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kadena Coin Profile
Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,826,417 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io.
Kadena Coin Trading
