Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,225 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,029. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

