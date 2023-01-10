Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 640 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $114.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

