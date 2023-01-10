Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

