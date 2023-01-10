Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

WFC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 232,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

