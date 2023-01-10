Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,785 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,374,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,229,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, reaching $481.07. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.68.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

