Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $762,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. 67,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

