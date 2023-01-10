Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after purchasing an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Intel stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 263,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,915,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

