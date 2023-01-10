Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,631. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

