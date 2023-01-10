Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 4,424 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $17,645,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.1% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. 55,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,284,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.