Kaspa Price Down 7.1% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $75.19 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,802,651,465 coins and its circulating supply is 15,802,651,466 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,780,675,872 with 15,780,675,872.584446 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.004776 USD and is up 7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,563,027.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

