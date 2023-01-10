Kava (KAVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.85 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004353 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $283.92 million and approximately $28.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00073382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00064624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 374,281,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,317,767 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.