Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 64,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 29,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kelso Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.