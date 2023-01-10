Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3487 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Kering Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Kering has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kering from €690.00 ($741.94) to €620.00 ($666.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kering from €700.00 ($752.69) to €520.00 ($559.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kering from €685.00 ($736.56) to €650.00 ($698.92) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $679.11.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

