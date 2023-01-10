Key Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

