Kin Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Kin has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $307,069.25 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003461 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008997 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00443473 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.01299360 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
