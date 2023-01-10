KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 1.0% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.53.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $408.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

