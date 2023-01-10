Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 2.3%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.10. 698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Klépierre from €19.00 ($20.43) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.