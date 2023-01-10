Komodo (KMD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $605,487.17

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and $605,487.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00248377 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00080953 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000218 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,629,855 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
