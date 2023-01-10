Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.05.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $452.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.