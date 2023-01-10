LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $194,005.54

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $194,005.54 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 69.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

