LEMONCHAIN One Day Volume Reaches $196,540.90 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $196,540.90 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LEMONCHAIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00449146 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.01319779 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,475.18 or 0.31724085 BTC.

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEMONCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMONCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.