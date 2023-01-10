Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:USA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 782,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,643. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

