Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:USA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. 782,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,643. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
