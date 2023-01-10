Lido DAO (LDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $184.56 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00011445 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $184.56 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,397,627 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

