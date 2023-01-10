Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LECO opened at $154.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.