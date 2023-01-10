Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Linde by 71.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 105.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.99. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.