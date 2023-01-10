Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $321.92 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.99.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

