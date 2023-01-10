Lindenwold Advisors Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.57. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $245.56.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,204,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

