Lindenwold Advisors Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $279.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $547.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.12 and its 200 day moving average is $283.92.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

