Lindenwold Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $127.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

