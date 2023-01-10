Lindenwold Advisors Has $530,000 Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after acquiring an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $136.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

