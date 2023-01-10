Lindenwold Advisors Sells 16,731 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lindenwold Advisors lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.72.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.