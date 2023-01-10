Lindenwold Advisors Takes $219,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after buying an additional 602,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,499,000 after acquiring an additional 530,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares in the company, valued at $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

PYCR stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

Paycor HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.