Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $928,067.54 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00445313 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01315977 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.43 or 0.31453317 BTC.

About Linear

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

