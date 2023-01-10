Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.55 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $53.55 million and approximately $288,232.25 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00447445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.01309536 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.91 or 0.31603935 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity's genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,946,391 tokens.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

