Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.38 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $106.35 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00026743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002374 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,277,654 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

