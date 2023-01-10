Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,804,609 shares.The stock last traded at $18.65 and had previously closed at $19.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.