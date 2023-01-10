LUKSO (LYXe) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00050703 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market cap of $132.12 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003460 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
