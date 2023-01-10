LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $1,692.24 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

