LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives $774.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $779.00.

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($768.82) to €720.00 ($774.19) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($926.88) to €900.00 ($967.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($908.60) to €880.00 ($946.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMUY stock opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $112.04 and a 1 year high of $166.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.32.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.8189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

