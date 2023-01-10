Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 3.8%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 15,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,328,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $787.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $42,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

