Magic Internet Money Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.94 Billion (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $594,960.96 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

