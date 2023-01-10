MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and $2,442.18 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
MaidSafeCoin Token Profile
MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
