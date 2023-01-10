MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and $2,442.18 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

