Maple Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Maple has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00023741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

